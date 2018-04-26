BHUBANESWAR: The State saw marginal increase in registration of crimes with 1,03,866 cases registered during 2017 against 1,03,602 in 2016.

The State witnessed a rise in rape cases in 2017. The number of rape cases increased to 2,221 in 2017 from 2,144 in the previous year, said the White Paper of Home Department for 2017.

The White Paper, which was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday, said total cases registered in 2017 include 1267 murders, 2221 rapes, 9083 thefts, 2407 rioting and 534 dacoities.

The report claimed that the State was by and large peaceful without any subversive activities. However, Left Wing Extremism situation was critical in sveral districts including Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Balangir and Bargah districts. ENS