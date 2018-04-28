Imfa crisis: Tribal stir continues, plant output hit for fifth day

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Even as the agitation by the tribal leaders against Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys (Imfa), Therubali under Kolnara block of the district reached fifth day on Friday, there is no hope of any positive outcome in sight while the production of the plant has come to a grinding halt. As the impasse continues, creating the law and order situation, tribals of seven panchayats around the factory have issued a deadline for meeting their charter of demands. As attempts for a negotiation to end the impasse failed, irate protestors vandalised the CCTV cameras and the visitors’ room of the company on Friday.

Several rounds of discussion by the district administration with the IMFA authorities to have a tripartite negotiation yielded no result. However, tribal leaders spearheading the agitation have made it clear that they are unwilling to budge and accused IMFA of reneging on its promise and ignoring the genuine demands of stake holders. They are miffed over the manner in which the woes of the local community are ignored.

They alleged that minimum wage laws have not been implemented for contract workers.Even as IMFA and its promoters accused the district administration and political leaders of a conspiracy, labour leaders insisted that this is a fight to the finish.

The Dongria Kondh community of Niyamgiri hills led by Jeetu Jakesika has been protesting against Imfa with traditional weapons in support of the agitators. It’s a typical case of capitalist exploitation, Jakasika said. He rubbished the charge that a powerful bureaucrat in the Chief Minister’s office has orchestrated the agitation. He said, “We don’t even know him and the unrest in the plant has been going on for decades.” Meanwhile, a medical team along with an ambulance and drinking water tank have reached the company area. Additional PD Binodini Panda, Rayagada BDO Rajendra Majhi, Kolnara BDO Shantiprabha Pradhan, Sub-Collector Prabir Kumar Naik, ASP Patitapaban Choudhury and several other senior district officials are at the spot to take stock of the situation.

On Friday evening, an administrative team along with police had been to the factory premises to invite the authorities for a discussion with the agitators. The Imfa authorities have written to the BDO, Rayagada stating that they are ready for the meeting anywhere in presence of District Magistrate or at Collectorate or on company premises. “Collectorate should be acceptable as neutral venue to all concerned,” the letter said.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik advised the State Government to strengthen law and order. Alleging that innocent tribals are being used for political gains, he said this will further worsen the already sluggish industrial development in Odisha.

MP Baijayant Panda said in a tweet, “True. I’m ready to face any political opposition, but violent non-local protestors confining women & children inside their housing complex (today is the 5th day!), with police & district administration refusing to intervene. It’s sickening. & tragic that national media ignores...”