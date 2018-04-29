Odisha Skills a bigger platform, says CM Naveen  Patnaik

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday paid rich tributes to Utkala Gauraba Madhusudan Das while inaugurating Odisha Skills-2018 on the occasion of his birth anniversary here. Madhu Babu, who was the first industrialist of Odisha and symbol of Odia self-respect had dedicated his life for reputation of Odisha, said Naveen while speaking on the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium after the inauguration.

Odisha Skills-2018, the first-of-its-kind State-level skill competition organised by Government of Odisha will provide students and trainees across the State a platform to showcase their talent and prove their merits on a bigger stage, Naveen said.Stating that the event would also help in attracting youth towards their skill development, Naveen ascertained that organising such events would fetch more opportunities for the youths at the global level and make skill inspirational for them.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that Odisha has been adjudged Best State in the country under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) for the second time in a row,” said Chief Minister adding that Odisha’s Industrial Training Institutes are also among the best in the country.

Overwhelmed with the large participation of young competitors from across the State in 25 skills belonging to 6 different sectors, Naveen congratulated the Skill Development & Technical Training Education Department, Odisha Skill Development Authority and all those involved in Skilled-in-Odisha Mission.

Naveen said, “our mission for World Skills has to be Mission 1-2-3.” While 1 stands for gold, 2 for silver and 3 for bronze, the Chief Minister announced cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winner, Rs 75,000 for first runners-up and Rs 50,000 for second runners-up on completion of national level skills competition from the State. Among others, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Departmental Minister Usha Devi and Chairman Subrat Bagchi were present.