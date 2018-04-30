Kunduli gang-rape case: Probe panel visits family, crime spot

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Commission of Inquiry probing into alleged Kunduli gang-rape and suicide case on Sunday visited Musaguda village and interacted with the family members of the victim, including her mother and uncle. Koraput district and sessions Judge Bidyut Kumar Mishra and his team also visited the crime spot, where the minor girl had been allegedly gang-raped by “four persons in uniform”.

Senior advocate Pravakar Patanaik and ASP V Rao accompanied the commission. Earlier, the commission took affidavits from witnesses and different persons.A Class IX student of Musaguda village was allegedly raped by “four persons in uniform”. She later committed suicide which triggered wide-spread outrage across the State.

The State Government first declared CB inquiry into the case. Later, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case. The State and national forensic laboratories had earlier ruled out rape in their medical reports.