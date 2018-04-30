Home States Odisha

Prof Acharya gets CCRAS award

Prof Rabinarayan Acharya has received ‘Best Teacher Award’ from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body of the Union Ministry of

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Prof Rabinarayan Acharya has received ‘Best Teacher Award’ from the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an autonomous body of the Union Ministry of AYUSH. A native of Nalibar village in Jagatsinghpur district, Prof Acharya is currently serving as Head of the Department of Dravyaguna at Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gujarat Ayurveda University.

He has been awarded in recognition of his contribution in the field of Ayurveda for effective drug research training and developing protocol for National Pharmacovigilance Progarmme for Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs. Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik presented the award to Prof Acharya during ‘National Consultative Meet on Intra AYUSH Collaborations’ held at New Delhi on Saturday. The award carries a cash reward of of `two lakh, a certificate and citation.

Prof Acharya has worked on standardisation of 13 poisonous plant drugs by using Shodhana and established impact of Shodhana for their better therapeutic application besides creating awareness among physicians. He also enriched Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeial by providing Pharmacopoeial standards and safety study report on 25 Anuktadravya (extra pharmacopoeial drugs) to encourage further clinical research. He has authored five books and worked as temporary advisor to WHO besides a course writer for IGNOU.

