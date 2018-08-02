Sewage line cleared of encroachments  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A joint enforcement squad comprising officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Odisha Water and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) removed encroachments on the sewerage line near Iskcon temple in Nayapalli area on Wednesday.

Members of the squad admitted that as encroachers had blocked the sewerage network, the entire sewage of IRC village was getting mixed with rainwater near Iskcon temple and was polluting the area. After removing the encroachments, NHAI officials barricaded the area with concrete slabs.

BDA officials said the OWSSB and PHEO will revive the defunct sewerage line. OWSSB has also been instructed to inspect sewage connections of all households and business establishments in the area. Besides, households will be asked to link their connection to the sewage line functioning between IRC village and ID Market. In a separate eviction drive, the enforcement team razed the boundary wall of ITER in Ward 64 as it was blocking the passage of natural drainage channel No 9.