Home States Odisha

Sewage line cleared of encroachments  

Members of the squad admitted that as encroachers had blocked the sewerage network, the entire sewage of IRC village was getting mixed with rainwater near Iskcon temple and was polluting the area.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Civic authorities clear the sewage line near Iskcon temple in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A joint enforcement squad comprising officials of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Odisha Water and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) removed encroachments on the sewerage line near Iskcon temple in Nayapalli area on Wednesday.

Members of the squad admitted that as encroachers had blocked the sewerage network, the entire sewage of IRC village was getting mixed with rainwater near Iskcon temple and was polluting the area. After removing the encroachments, NHAI officials barricaded the area with concrete slabs.

BDA officials said the OWSSB and PHEO will revive the defunct sewerage line. OWSSB has also been instructed to inspect sewage connections of all households and business establishments in the area. Besides, households will be asked to link their connection to the sewage line functioning between IRC village and ID Market. In a separate eviction drive, the enforcement team razed the boundary wall of ITER in Ward 64 as it was blocking the passage of natural drainage channel No 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation National Highways Authority of India encroachments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century