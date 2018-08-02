Home States Odisha

Woman’s last ride with outcast kin

Villagers took pictures, circulated it through their mobile phones but no one volunteered to help the 62-year-old Chaturbhuja shoulder the dead woman because he had been ostracised.

Published: 02nd August 2018 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Held together by a piece of cloth and a rubber tube, his sister-in-law’s lifeless body slung from the cross-bar as Chaturbhuja Banka pushed his bicycle towards the graveyard in Boudh’s Krushnapali village on Wednesday morning. Villagers took pictures, circulated it through their mobile phones but no one volunteered to help the 62-year-old Chaturbhuja shoulder the dead woman because he had been ostracised.

Dignity for the dead, along with humanity, had died with Pancha Mahankud but for no fault of hers.
The 40-year-old Pancha was staying with her brother-in-law Chaturbhuja ever since her parents passed away because she was very poor and could not support herself. On Tuesday, she suffered from diarrhoea and was admitted to Boudh Hospital where she passed away. An ambulance from the hospital brought her body to Chaturbhuja’s house this morning. A daily wager, the 62-year-old requested his fellow villagers to help him carry Pancha’s body but everyone turned him down because he had been declared a social outcast.

According to Zilla Parishad member Abakash Sahu,  who brought the matter to limelight,  Chaturbhuja had opted for a second marriage as his first wife was issueless. For marrying a woman of other caste, he was charged with defying the traditional custom and villagers boycotted him.

Though he had faced ostracisation, Chaturbhuja had no inkling that his fervent requests to villagers to lend their shoulder to carry a dead body to cremation ground would fall in deaf ears at such an hour. With no one coming forward, he was forced to place Pancha on his bi-cycle and took her to the graveyard for cremation as his pictures went viral on social media.The State Government has a Mahaprayana Scheme that provides free hearse service to people but from hospitals to homes only.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Krushnapali village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century