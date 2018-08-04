Class X girl found dead on school campus  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A Class X student of Sikhapali Residential Girls High School under Malkangiri police limits was found dead on the institute’s campus on Thursday night. She has been identified as Bandana Sarkar.According to sources, Bandana did not return to her room after having dinner with other inmates of the hostel on Thursday. On being informed, senior matron of the hostel and the girl’s roommates went in search of Bandana and found her unconscious in the computer room at about 10.30 pm. She was lying in a pool of blood and had a cut in her left hand. A blade was also found in the room, hostel sources said.

The 15-year-old was immediately rushed to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), where the doctors declared her brought dead. The girl died of excessive bleeding, DHH sources here said.Meanwhile, multiple teams of district administration visited the school on the direction of Collector Manish Agarwal.

Superintendent of Police Jagmohan Meena said a team police officials visited the school and conducted an inquiry into the circumstances that could have led to the incident. An autopsy was conducted by a three-member team of doctors and the report is awaited, the SP said. “Prima facie, we have found cut marks on the vein in her left hand,” Meena said.On the other hand, District Welfare Officer Pitambar Nayak, who visited the school on Friday, said on inquiry it was learnt that the girl had purchased a blade from the nearby shop. “I suspect it to be a case of suicide,” he said.