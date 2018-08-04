Home States Odisha

Dokra artisans stand divided over handicraft market

Currently, the artisans staying in Sadeibareni have allegedly threatened their Nuagaon counterparts of imposing fine of  Rs 10,000 if they entered the village.

Published: 04th August 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

An artisan making Dokra items in Sadeibareni village | Express

By BN Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Dokra art from Dhenkanal, in particular Sadeibereni village, is known world over. However, its artisans are a worried lot. They are divided over procurement of raw materials and sale of finished products.  Three years back, at least 40 artisan families of Sadeibareni had to move out of the village following a clash with another group of villagers over purchase of raw materials and sale of handicrafts. They had put up at Rajiv Gandhi Resource Centre in Saptasajya following clash on January 1, 2015. They have now built thatched houses on government land near Saptasajya and named the area Nuagaon. 

The artisans of Nuagaon alleged that employees of a Bhubaneswar-based NGO had created problems among villagers over supply of raw materials and procurement of finished products in Sadeibareni. The NGO used to provide raw materials and procure the finished products at Rs 800 per kg from one particular group of villagers. It used to then sell the Dokra crafts at double the price. As a result, the other group never got good market opportunity and used to depend on people who came to Sadeibareni to buy the handicraft. Although the affected villagers had approached the officials of Govindpur police outpost then, the latter had refused to accept any complaints against the NGO staff.

Currently, the artisans staying in Sadeibareni have allegedly threatened their Nuagaon counterparts of imposing fine of  Rs 10,000 if they entered the village. Babaji Majhi, an artisan of Nuagaon, said he has not been able to meet his daughters in Sadeibareni since 2015. Another artist, Trinath Behera, said they are facing market crisis ever since they were forced to move out of Sadeibareni. “Although we have good quality handicrafts, we rarely get buyers,” he said. Although the district administration has been informed about the issue, no corrective measures have been taken so far.

Artisan families settle on Govt land
Three years back, at least 40 artisan families of Sadeibareni had to move out of the village following a clash with another group of villagers over purchase of raw materials and sale of handicrafts. They have now settled down on a piece of government land near Saptasajya and named the area Nuagaon

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dokra art Sadeibereni village handicraft market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta