Awareness drive on IOCL pipeline held

By Express News Service

PARADIP: An awareness programme on a cross-country product pipeline was conducted by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), South Eastern Region Pipelines (SRPL), Paradip at Tulang panchayat under Tirtol block recently.

IOCL is operating Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi pipeline for distribution of petroleum products such as petrol, kerosene and diesel from its Paradip refinery. The awareness programme drill was conducted to prepare for emergency situations such as leaks, pilferage and thefts in the pipeline. Chief Operations Manager of IOCL’s SRPL, Paradip, Awadh Kishor, IOCL pipeline engineers Nityasish Pradhan, Rabisankar Nirala, Chinmaya Kumar Tarai and others participated in the programme and highlighted ways to handle emergency situations. They explained to the villagers the do’s and dont’s to be followed.

The officials also appealed to safeguard the pipeline facilities and explained the role of Government authorities in disaster management. Sarpanch of Tulang panchayat Ranjita Swain, Poio primary school headmistress Sabitri Naiak and Aradei primary school teacher Sachibala Swain were also present. Earlier, SRPL had conducted awareness programme at Chandol Primary School and Denduo Primary school in Jagatsinghpur block.