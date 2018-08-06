Home States Odisha

Loan burden leads Kalahandi farmer to commit suicide

The scourge of farmers’ suicide reared its ugly head again in the State as a farmer resorted to the extreme step in Kalahandi district on Saturday.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The scourge of farmers’ suicide reared its ugly head again in the State as a farmer resorted to the extreme step in Kalahandi district on Saturday. If crop failure due to various natural factors led to a spurt in a number of such cases last year, loan burden was the cause in the latest tragic incident.
The farmer, Bahadur Rana belonging to Madiguda village under Bhawanipatna block of Kalahandi district, had cultivated his 4.3 acres of land to grow paddy, cotton and vegetables. He had taken loans from Borda branch of Bank of India, microfinance sources besides private lenders in this regard.

According to his family sources, though the crops were in sapling stage and deweeding work was going on in the farm fields, the 53-year-old farmer was under pressure from the loan sharks. Besides farming, he had also taken loans for other purposes on different occasions. He was in his farm field supervising the deweeding works on Saturday. Later in the day, he was found in a serious condition there and taken by his family members to Titlagarh Hospital in Balangir district where he died on Sunday morning. As Bahadur was under mental pressure, he consumed poison to commit suicide, said his 20-year-old daughter Pinki Rana and 18-year-old son Makaranda.

Kalahandi Collector Anjan Kumar Manik said as it is a sensitive case, a team consisting of Agriculture and Revenue officials have been deputed to the village to ascertain the cause of the farmer’s death. Meanwhile, the team has submitted its report to the Collector after making a survey of the agriculture field of Bahadur. Manik said the family of the deceased was given 35 kg of rice per month under Antodaya Anna Yojana.
According to sources, this is the first case of farmer’s suicide in the western Odisha district this year. Last year, a farmer of Bargarh district had taken the extreme step by consuming pesticides after torching his pest-infested paddy field, setting off a spate of suicides in the region. Drought condition, pest attack and unseasonal rains led to crop loss in 8.5 lakh hectare across 29 districts during the year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
farmer suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushma Swaraj with Prime Minister of Uzbekistan (Photo | Twitter)
EAM Swaraj meets Speaker of Legislative Assembly of Oliy Majlis in Uzbekistan
In this still from a video provided by Venezolana de Television, Presiden Nicolas Maduro, center, delivers his speech as his wife Cilia Flores winces and looks up after being startled by and explosion, in Caracas, Venezuela, August 4, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Venezuelan President Maduro says he escaped drone 'assassination' attempt, blames Colombia
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta