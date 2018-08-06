Home States Odisha

Tantrik tries to bring dead back to life in Karanjia hospital

Before police could reach the hospital, the parents of the deceased called up a tantrik to bring their son back to life.

Published: 06th August 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A tantrik tried to bring a dead person to life at a hospital in Thakurmunda area of Karanjia sub-division of Mayurbhanj district. This is the second such incident in a gap of just two days.

The bizarre superstitious act was caught on camera and the video has gone viral on social media. Sources said 28-year-old Dilip Mohanta of Rugudisahi village within Thakurmunda police limits was bitten by a poisonous snake on Saturday morning while he was asleep in his house. His parents immediately rushed him to Karanjia sub-divisional hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The doctors then informed Thakurmunda police about the incident.

Before police could reach the hospital, the parents of the deceased called up a tantrik to bring their son back to life. The tantrik reached the spot and assured the parents to bring their son back to life and performed the act involving hitting the dead body with a branch of neem tree.

The act continued for a while even as a hospital staffer and attendants watched in awe. On being informed, a team from Thakurmunda police station reached the spot after 30 minutes of the incident. The tantrik, sensing trouble, fled from the hospital after which the police took the body for autopsy.

Thakurmunda OIC B K Das said the tantrik, who had assured the parents that he will bring their son back to life, managed to flee form the hospital as soon as a police team reached the hospital. “After inquiring into the matter, a case of unnatural death has been registered while the body has been sent for postmortem”, he said.

On Friday, relatives of a deceased used the services of a tantrik via mobile phone to bring him back to life in Jaleswar town of Balasore district. The black magic obviously failed and the man remained dead but the incident brought to focus the grip of blind belief on people and society. Despite being declared dead by the doctors, the relatives went ahead and called on the black magic practitioner to resurrect him.

The man, Siddheswar Jena of Mahisamunda village, had been bitten by a poisonous snake and was rushed to  GK Khattar hospital. But by the time he was taken to the hospital, it was already late. He was declared dead by the doctors yet the relatives did not believe them. They immediately rang up a Baripada-based tantrik and begged him to save the life of Siddheswar.

