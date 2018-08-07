Cops on alert for transporters’ stir

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the strike called by All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation across the State, all zonal special branch officers have been asked to remain alert and provide advance intelligence inputs to the SPs, DIGs and Commissionerate of Police to avert any untoward situation.

The federation has called the strike to protest against the amendment of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. The federation members have decided to take out a rally and hold a protest at Lower PMG square here. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Teachers Education and State Council for Educational Research and Training (DTE & SCERT) has deferred its online entrance examination in view of the proposed strike.

“Apprehending disruption during the strike, the directorate has postponed the online examination date from August 7 to August 16,” said a notification.