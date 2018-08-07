Home States Odisha

Follow T3 mantra: CM Naveen Patnaik tells OPTCL recruits

The Chief Minister said since 2010, the OPTCL has recruited 1,662 professionals from various disciplines including the current batch of 81.

Published: 07th August 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday advised the newly appointed personnel of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), to follow the T3 mantra - Team Work, Transparency and Technology - in their future assignments.

Addressing the induction programme at Jayadev Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said during the last two years, OPTCL has conducted four recruitment drives through online computer-based Test (CBT) which has helped the Government fill vacancies of highly-skilled and talented young professionals in the State’s power sector.

The Chief Minister said since 2010, the OPTCL has recruited 1,662 professionals from various disciplines including the current batch of 81. The Corporation has created ample employment opportunities for local youths, he said.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to create more jobs, Naveen praised the OPTCL management for expeditious recruitment process and said he would personally monitor its progress.
Energy Minister Susanta Singh said the Chief Minister has recently approved implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for OPTCL employees. The promotional avenues and allowances in OPTCL are far better compared to other State public sector undertakings, he added.

Secretary in the Energy department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of OPTCL Hemant Sharma said the State-funded Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) worth `3843 crore is also being implemented by the Corporation.

“The progress and impact so far have been praiseworthy. The scheme has resulted in improvement of the voltage profile in the State,” he said. Director (HRD), OPTCL Rajendra Senapati was also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield