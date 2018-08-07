Follow T3 mantra: CM Naveen Patnaik tells OPTCL recruits

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday advised the newly appointed personnel of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), to follow the T3 mantra - Team Work, Transparency and Technology - in their future assignments.

Addressing the induction programme at Jayadev Bhavan here, the Chief Minister said during the last two years, OPTCL has conducted four recruitment drives through online computer-based Test (CBT) which has helped the Government fill vacancies of highly-skilled and talented young professionals in the State’s power sector.

The Chief Minister said since 2010, the OPTCL has recruited 1,662 professionals from various disciplines including the current batch of 81. The Corporation has created ample employment opportunities for local youths, he said.

Reiterating the State Government’s commitment to create more jobs, Naveen praised the OPTCL management for expeditious recruitment process and said he would personally monitor its progress.

Energy Minister Susanta Singh said the Chief Minister has recently approved implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for OPTCL employees. The promotional avenues and allowances in OPTCL are far better compared to other State public sector undertakings, he added.

Secretary in the Energy department and Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of OPTCL Hemant Sharma said the State-funded Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) worth `3843 crore is also being implemented by the Corporation.

“The progress and impact so far have been praiseworthy. The scheme has resulted in improvement of the voltage profile in the State,” he said. Director (HRD), OPTCL Rajendra Senapati was also present.