Top medical college SCB fails in patient care  

SN Agragami By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Health and Family Welfare department may be rejoicing over SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack being ranked 31 among the top medical colleges in the country by a survey, but the premier health institution is far from being a Centre of Excellence.Grappling with gross deficiencies in infrastructure, staff, facilities and services, the largest medical college and hospital (MCH) of Odisha is failing to render proper treatment to patients coming not only from across the State but also outside.

The more than 2100-bed MCH is gripped by an acute staff shortage with nearly 34 per cent of the 370 posts in the ranks of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor lying vacant. A whopping 116 posts, nearly half, of the total 229 posts of Assistant Professor are yet to be filled. The staff shortage has been, year after year, flagged by the Medical Council of India during inspections for approval of MBBS and higher medical courses offered by the college. But no sincere effort has been made to comply with the same apart from taking ad-hoc measures to satisfy the MCI.

“The Assistant Professors and Senior Residents are the fulcrum of health services in any MCH. Despite fervent pleas by the departments, there has been little action by the Government to fill up the posts,” a senior faculty complained.The neglect is all pervasive with patients deprived of basic and advanced medical services not available anywhere else in the State. The SCBMCH was the first Government-run hospital in Eastern India to offer Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) and conducted over 55 cases successfully. However, the unit has been shut down for the last nine months. While more than 50 patients are awaiting BMT, the follow-up management of the 55 who had undergone transplant has suffered. Besides, advanced equipment worth crores are on the verge of breakdown.

Sources said 11 posts had been sanctioned for management of the BMT unit which are yet to see the light of the day. Every department is struggling with lack of minimum required equipment and basic services are not available to patients. The Department of Gastroenterology does not have adequate number of endoscopes nor has additional sanctioned beds been allotted. Emergency services are in shambles with diagnostics, biochemistry and pathology tests not available in the night.

“We came to the hospital in the night and were advised some emergency blood tests. As the tests were not conducted here, we had to get it done at a private lab”, said Ramakant Muduli, a patient from Ganjam.

Health Minister Pratap Jena said, “All steps are being taken to develop SCBMCH. I have asked all HoDs to list their urgent requirements which will be fulfilled immediately”.But the doctors differ. “The hospital authorities and the Health department are very much aware of the necessities but all action is on paper. The exultation over best medical college rank is like a student who just about makes the grade but celebrates as a topper,” said a Professor.