Train services affected by water-logging at Puri railway station yard

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Train services were affected on Bhubaneswar-Puri route on Tuesday due to water-logging at Puri railway station yard following incessant rains. As many as five trains were cancelled and 11 partly cancelled. Similarly, five Express trains were re-scheduled while the originating stations of five trains were changed. The cancelled trains include three passenger trains from Khurda Road, Cuttack-Puri-Cuttack and Puri-Khurda Road.

While Talcher-Puri Passenger remained cancelled from Malatipatpur, Angul-Puri Passenger was cancelled from Sakhigopal. Sambalpur-Puri Inter City remained cancelled from Khurda Road. Howrah-Puri Express returned from Sakhigopal while Chennai-Puri Express ran up to Birapurusottampur. Paradip-Cuttack-Paradip Passenger remained cancelled from both directions.

Puri-Santragachhi, Puri-Talcher Passenger trains and Puri-Sambalpur Inter City originated from Khurda Road instead of Puri. While Puri-Gunupur Passenger originated from Brahmapur, Puri-Angul Passenger originated from Sakhigopal instead of Puri. An East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said Puri-New Delhi Neelachal Express, Puri-Howrah Dhauli Express, Puri-Shalimar Express, Puri-Mumbai LTT Express and Puri-Durg Express originating from Puri were rescheduled.