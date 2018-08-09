Home States Odisha

Coastal security takes a beating in Jagatsinghpur district

Currently, sea patrolling is being done by Navy personnel with one power boat, which develops snags frequently due to lack of maintenance.

Published: 09th August 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a coast guard ship (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur district has three marine police stations (PSs) - Paradip Marine PS, Jatadhari  Marine PS and Bandar Marine PS - for securing the district’s vast coast. These facilities, however, fail to serve any purpose in the absence of security personnel and inadequate infrastructure.

Paradip Marine PS is the State’s first marine PS which opened on March 1, 2009. Five years  later, Jatadhari Marine PS and Bandar Marine PS were opened in Erasama and Balikuda respectively.

Today, all the three marine police stations are ill-equipped. While Paradip Marine PS has three seaworthy power boats, each having 12-tonne capacity, for sea patrolling, two of them are gathering dust in the local fishing harbour. Reason: The police station has no technical employees to operate these power boats that are equipped with modern gadgets like night vision binoculars, radars, eco-sounders, GPS and walkie-talkies.

Currently, sea patrolling is being done by Navy personnel with one power boat, which develops snags frequently due to lack of maintenance.

No power boats have been supplied to Jatadhari Marine and Bandar Marine PS. Sources said the police personnel in these police stations are managing the show with outdated SLR .303 rifles and AK-47 and AK- 56 guns.

In Paradip Marine PS, there are no ASIs and SIs against the sanctioned six posts each. Of the sanctioned 48 constable and 16 havildar posts, there are eight constables and two havildars  respectively. Jatadhari Marine PS has no building of its own and has just one inspector,  one ASI, four constables and two havildars. Bandar police station has no inspector and  functions with two ASIs, four constables and two havildars.

SP Prakash R said the higher authorities in the Home department have been apprised of the situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagatsinghpur district Coastal security sea patrolling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
A 2014 file image of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the premiere of 'The Normal Heart' in New York. (Photo | AP)
Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of evading child support
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects