Explore business openings in Odisha: Naveen to investors

BHUBANESWAR: Stepping up efforts to woo investors ahead of the second edition of Make In Odisha Conclave, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday met industry bigwigs including Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Godrej Chairman Adi Godrej in Mumbai.

Flagging off the investment roadshow in Mumbai, he invited them to participate in the flagship event in Bhubaneswar from November 11 to 15. The Chief Minister assured the industry captains that his Government will provide an “unmatched facilitation support” and urged them to explore the potential and countless opportunities the State offers.

“I am here to invite you to make investment in Odisha, which is fast emerging as the Eastern Gateway of India. The strength of Odisha lies in its vast resource base, long coastline, assured power and water supply, port-driven development, excellent road network and connectivity, a young and skilled workforce and an industry-friendly and result-oriented responsive Government”, he said.

Highlighting the competitive advantages of the State, the Chief Minister projected Odisha as the emerging manufacturing hub of eastern India and emphasised that his Government is working tirelessly towards developing the State into a manufacturing hub of South Asia.

Drawing attention of the investors to major developments happening in the State, the Chief Minister said apart from Paradip, one of the fastest growing ports in the country, Dhamra Port is fast developing to add strength to the port-led manufacturing base. The State Government has also approved the first riverine port project on Mahanadi river with a cargo handling capacity of 45 million tonnes per annum.

“We are also developing a chain of 12 non-major ports along the Odisha coast to usher in unprecedented development in the region,” he said.

Focusing on human capital development, the “Skilled in Odisha” programme is already emerging a global brand. “The World Skill Centre, an 18-floor infrastructure, is ready in the State capital. We are aiming at providing the best physical, digital and intellectual infrastructure to bring transformative human development”, he said.

The Government has put in place progressive policies and created state-of-the-art infrastructure along with a conducive environment for industrial development. “The first edition of Make in Odisha Conclave evoked enthusiastic response with the announcement of above `2 lakh crore of investment intent. My Government has demonstrated its commitment to deliver projects on ground. About 65 per cent of the projects are at various stages of approval and implementation,” he informed the industry leaders.

Naveen also launched “I am Odisha” campaign, the theme of this year’s conclave, which will provide a unique platform for the people to share their stories that showcase ‘Odisha of today’ and present their vision for ‘Odisha of future’. The roadshow was organised by the State Government in association with its industry partner Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).