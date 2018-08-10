Home States Odisha

Court sentences senior IAS officer to three years in jail for 18-year-old offence

Senior IAS officer Vinod Kumar was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment today for committing financial irregularities in the Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) 18 years ago

Published: 10th August 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

money, currency, freud

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Senior IAS officer Vinod Kumar was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment today for committing financial irregularities in the Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC) 18 years ago.

Special vigilance court judge Shyam Sunder Das also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kumar and his associate P C Das for the offence.

The judge rejected the bail plea of the IAS officer as a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against his name.

Kumar and P C Das surrendered before the court today as per the direction of the Orissa High Court.

"Though punishment of three years imprisonment is bailable, the court rejected Kumar's bail plea because NBW was issued against his name," said government pleader Hemant Kumar Swain.

Kumar and five others were convicted by the special vigilance court on July 3 for committing financial irregularities of Rs 55 lakh in the ORHDC.

Sanjay Mohanty ex-assistant manager of ORHDC was only present in the court on July 3 while the five other accused including Kumar were absent on that day.

The judge had issued non-bailable warrants against the five.

The court had sentenced Mohanty to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

The high court in its order on August 7 had ordered Kumar and the five others to surrender before the trial court for hearing of sentences.

On August 8, the special vigilance court had sentenced Asish Kumar Nayak, secretary of Gramya Bikash Manch, Pradeep Kumar Rout, ex-accounts officer, ORHDC and Chittaranjan Mallick, ex-accountant (contractual) ORHDC to three years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 each .

The Vigilance Directorate had registered a case against Kumar and the five others, accusing them of committing financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 55 lakh in the year 2000.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IAS officer jailed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala