Financial aid for two more startups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:WITH the sanction of financial assistance for two more startups, the number of such ventures has gone up to 266 in the State. The Task Force of Startup Odisha which met under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, MSME LN Gupta here on Thursday sanctioned product development and marketing assistance of `10 lakh each to Medtel Healthcare Pvt Ltd and Maiestas Technologies Pvt Ltd. While Medtel Healthcare is working in the digital pharmacy/ health care sector, Maiestas Technologies is engaged in industrial LED manufacturing.

Meanwhile, Medtel Healthcare has got an equity investment from DFID. The Task Force also sanctioned ‘monthly assistance’ in favour of four start-ups including Basic Trip Life Pvt Ltd (hospitality and travel), Captivating Epicure Pvt Ltd (e-meat delivery), Forestica Booty Pvt Ltd (herbal products) and Serene Design and Marketing Pvt Ltd (innovative designer products based on belmetal, brass and textiles). Two of these startups - Basic Trip Life and Serene Design and Marketing - are led by women entrepreneurs.

With these benefits, the number of start-ups assisted under Startup Odisha has gone up to 36, official sources said. The Task Force also accorded recognition to two new incubators - SSU Innovations Pvt Ltd of Sri Sri University and Srusti Academy Development Foundation of Srusti Academy of Management. With this, the total number of incubators approved under Startup Odisha has gone up to nine.