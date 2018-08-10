NTPC’s ultra super critical unit awaits State nod

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Power major NTPC is still waiting for the State Government’s approval for its proposed 1,320 MW (2 X 660 MW) ultra super critical power plant project. Official sources said NTPC has planned to set up 1,320 MW (2 X 660 MW) ultra super critical power plant at a cost of `9,600 crore to replace the existing 460 MW thermal power station at Talcher. The existing plant will be shut in December 2020 as per guidelines of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) since it will not be economically viable to instal the technology to meet the stringent pollution control norms.

As per the power purchase agreement which has already been signed, Odisha will get 50 per cent power from the new plant at a competitive rate once it starts functioning. However, the State may have to face acute power crisis if the new plant is not commissioned on time. NTPC has completed all necessary formalities required for installation of the new power plant.The State Government has already accorded clearance for allocation of water and stage-1 clearance for forest land. The power major has already obtained environmental clearance for the project as per the recommendations of the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Further, NTPC has floated tender for main packages like Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG). The investment approval and award of the main plant package is held up by NTPC in the absence of the State Government approval for the expansion project. NTPC authorities fear that any further delay in getting State Government approval may put the project in jeopardy.

The current tender will expire after a stipulated time and further delay will harm the power project, sources said. It is learnt that the zero date of the project shall commence from the date of investment approval and the project needs to be completed within 48 months to avoid cost overruns and to make the plant functional prior to the closure of the old station.