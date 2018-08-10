Home States Odisha

Odisha government to seek public views on plastic ban

In the first phase, ban will be imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela

PTI file image of a plastic bag used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:IN its move to make Odisha free from plastic waste, the State Government on Thursday decided to invite suggestions from the public before enacting the law to ban use of plastic products. “The Government will come out with a notification seeking views from the public on the proposed law to regulate use of plastic products. The provisions of the notification will be finalised within two weeks and hoisted in public domain,” said Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment SC Mohapatra after a high level meeting here. Chairing the meeting, Chief Secretary AP padhi directed the department to incorporate major suggestions from all the stakeholders in the final draft to be submitted to the Government for approval.

As Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced ban on use of plastic in a phased manner beginning from October 2, the Forest and Environment department is likely to come out with the order by September 15, Mohapatra said. Last month, the Chief Minister said ban on use of plastic and harmful thermocol will be imposed in municipal corporation areas and Puri town from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The major cities where the ban will be imposed in the first phase include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Samalpur and Rourkela.

It was decided to bring out the notification using the powers vested with State Government under Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. As a ban on use of plastic products like bottles, polythene bags and pouches need support from public, the Chief Secretary directed departments concerned to create awareness through intensive Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities at the urban local body (ULB) level. Padhi also directed to make proper arrangement for collection of plastics and other polythene wastes in different localities of the five municipal corporation areas where the ban will be imposed in the first phase. Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan advised to enforce the provisions through concerted action, imposition of fines and booking of judicial proceedings.

Themes like adverse impact of indiscriminate use and mismanagement of plastic waste, plastic and harmful thermocol waste management, observations of Orissa High Court on the matter, exiting provisions for enforcement of the law, methods and strategies to enforce the proposed notifications were deliberated in the meeting. Senior officers of different departments and experts present in the meeting opined that the ban on the use of carry bags and single use plastics as well as thermocol should be imposed in the first phase as those are rampantly used in ULBs.

