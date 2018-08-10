Home States Odisha

OHRC orders State Government to pay for police excess

The Commission has asked the State authorities to submit the compliance report on September 24.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State Government to pay a compensation of `50,000 to Markand Naik of Angul who was arrested by police and kept in fetters for allegedly abetting the kidnapping of a girl. OHRC observed that Naik was picked up from his house at Amantapur village and subsequently, put in fetters for an offence committed by his son. Naik’s son Mithun had allegedly kidnapped a minor girl on September 6, 2015.

However, Naik was arrested on September 8 and kept in fetters outside the lock-up in Nalco police station of Angul. The police charged him with abetting the kidnapping of the minor girl and threatening her father of dire consequences. The girl was rescued by police from Deogarh district on September 10, 2015. The Commission had registered a case in this regard after receiving a petition from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) which was filed by lawyer Radhakant Tripathy. Later, OHRC sought a report from Angul SP and DIG of Police, NCR, Talcher on the matter.

Subsequently, the investigating officer of the case DK Swain and constable Koili Kishan were suspended for putting Naik in fetters and a departmental inquiry was initiated against the duo. OHRC has directed the Government to provide the compensation to Naik within eight weeks. The Commission has asked the State authorities to submit the compliance report on September 24.

