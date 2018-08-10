Varsha celebrates birthday

Express Features By

Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini celebrated her 34th birth anniversary at a star-studded event in Cuttack's Odisha Cricket Association club last Tuesday. The teaser of her upcoming flick, Nimki, was also released at the event.

Eminent personalities including Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani, State cooperation minister Surya Narayan Patro, filmmaker Raju Mishra, actor Kuna Tripathy and superstar Anubhav Mohanty attended the event to bless the actor. The event was also attended by her friends and family members.

The actress wore a grey-coloured floor-length gown for the party. Actor Anubhav Mohanty, who is also Varsha's husband, congratulated Ollywood's queen for her upcoming movie, in which she will be playing the lead role. It is a rare moment that a female actor will play the lead role in an Odia film. The couple expressed their love for each other on the sidelines of the event. "I need your blessings so that our real life bond survives the test of time, " said Varsha.