Home States Odisha

Varsha celebrates birthday

Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini celebrated her 34th birth anniversary at a star-studded event in Cuttack's Odisha Cricket Association club

Published: 10th August 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini celebrated her 34th birth anniversary at a star-studded event in Cuttack's Odisha Cricket Association club last Tuesday. The teaser of her upcoming flick, Nimki, was also released at the event.

Eminent personalities including Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani, State cooperation minister Surya Narayan Patro, filmmaker Raju Mishra, actor Kuna Tripathy and superstar Anubhav Mohanty attended the event to bless the actor. The event was also attended by her friends and family members.

The actress wore a grey-coloured floor-length gown for the party. Actor Anubhav Mohanty, who is also Varsha's husband, congratulated Ollywood's queen for her upcoming movie, in which she will be playing the lead role. It is a rare moment that a female actor will play the lead role in an Odia film. The couple expressed their love for each other on the sidelines of the event. "I need your blessings so that our real life bond survives the test of time, " said Varsha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi