Drive to fight kidney ailments 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In view of the high prevalence of kidney ailment in Narasinghpur and Badamba blocks of the district, the Bobby Mohanty Foundation Trust has launched a campaign to collect details of patients, study the cause of the disease and sensitise locals. The Trust has assured all kinds of assistance to more than 600 residents of the blocks to combat the disease. While around 2000 people are suffering from renal dysfunction and kidney-related ailments in the two blocks, over 600 have died due to the disease between 2001 and 2018, said chairman of the Trust Bobby Mohanty.

“The situation has worsened in Dasarathipur village of Badamba which has more than 100 kidney patients,” Mohanty said and added that if required, the Trust will take the help of foreign experts to fight the disease in the blocks. The Trust came to the aid of Hira Muduli, a mother of four daughters who lost her husband to kidney disease a year back. In order to make Hira self-sufficient, the Trust imparted free tailoring training and provided her a new sewing machine. Among others, former directors of the Trust Niranjan Behera and Premananda Das besides Jitu Patnaik and Samarendra Satapathy were present.