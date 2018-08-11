Home States Odisha

Elephant dies in Angul, another sick in Dhenkanal

Carcass of the elephant at Taltaila in Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL/DHENKANAL : A 10-year-old male elephant was electrocuted in Teltaila village under Mandargiri reserve forest of Angul forest range on Thursday night while a 40-year-old injured tusker in Dhenkanal has not been responding to treatment. At Teltaila, some villagers spotted the carcass of the elephant near the village and informed forest officials. DFO V Karthik said the elephant appeared to have died after coming in contact with a live wire. Investigation is on to find out who laid the live wire and postmortem report of the animal is awaited, he added.

In Dhenkanal, the tusker that had sustained injuries last month is not responding to treatment for the last 15 days. The tusker has sustained deep injury marks on its body and stayed put in Kankili forest under Parjang block. Forest officials are unable to go near the animal as it has been turning violent. Forest officials said the elephant was injured during infighting in its herd, but locals alleged that it was attacked by poachers. A team of experts, led by veterinarian Indramani Nath, examined the tusker on July 29 and suggested for continuation of oral medications, but it has not been responding to the medicines. 

