Home States Odisha

Habib’s arrest sparks fear about missing Zaved  

Arrested for terror links in 2007, Zaved absconding after being released on bail

Published: 11th August 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Habibur Rehman alias Habib’s arrest might have come as a big success for National  Investigation Agency (NIA) but for minority community members of Kendrapara district, the incident has brought a sense of ignominy and fear. People of the community now apprehend that they will be increasingly under the scrutiny and viewed with suspicion in the society as well. At the same time, they also dread that some youths, who are missing or have not visited their homes for many years, might have fallen into the hands of anti-national elements or terrorist organisations. 

Farida Biwi (65), whose son Md Zaved is missing for the last seven years, is one among them. A resident of Ranapada village within Kendrapara town limits, Zaved was arrested in 2007 by Rajasthan Police from the Indo-Pak border for alleged terror links. After being jailed in Rajasthan for three years, he was bailed out by his father, Md Dilwar, in 2010. 

He returned to Kendrapara and stayed with his mother for a year before disappearing again in 2012. His whereabouts is not known since. Searching for Zaved, Rajasthan Police had in January this year raided the house of Farida, who stays alone in Ranapada after her divorce with Dilwar. Although there is no evidence of Zaved being involved in any anti-national activity, Farida is fearing the worst. 

“I am still hoping that my son would return home safely some day. He worked for a private company in Rajasthan and police do not have any proof that he was involved with any terror outfit,” she said. Contacted, Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda said Md Zaved was arrested by Border Security Force and he absconded after being released on bail. His case is still under investigation, he added.Meanwhile, Habib’s arrest is not the first for association with terrorist outfits.  Back in 2016, police had arrested Abdul  Rehman of Paschimkachha village in Kendrapara district for his alleged links with Al Qaeda. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala