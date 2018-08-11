Open varsity to offer 26 new courses 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Open University (OSOU) has been granted permission by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to offer new UG and PG courses through open and distance learning mode from the current academic session.Vice-Chancellor of the university Srikant Mohapatra said the Distance Education Bureau of UGC has granted permission to OSOU to offer 26 courses from 2018-2019 to 2022-2023 academic year. Students from across the State can now complete Bachelors or Masters Degree at their convenience through OSOU’s technology-enabled distance learning programmes, he said.

The university will offer the new programmes through its study centres located on its campuses at Sambalpur and autonomous colleges across the State. Students will be allowed to write examinations in either English or Odia language and the teaching method followed will be bilingual.