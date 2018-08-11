Home States Odisha

Pact to recharge groundwater  

In a significant development, Odisha Government has decided to launch a project for massive groundwater recharge.

Published: 11th August 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a significant development, Odisha Government has decided to launch a project for massive groundwater recharge. The project will be first of its kind in the entire country.On Friday, the department of Water Resources signed an agreement with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for the project in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Secretariat here.

The project estimated at `1115 crore will be implemented in 15 districts of the State within a period of five years. The districts are Bargarh, Balangir, Boudh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur.Of the total project estimate, South Korean-based Green Climate Fund will provide `232 crore to the State government as financial assistance through NABARD. The State Government will arrange the remaining amount through convergence funding. Under the project, 10,000 ponds will be renovated and recharge structure constructed to conserve surplus rainwater.

“This apart, the project envisages shafts to recharge 1,65,000 acre feet of water to aquifers, development of 1,000 deep bore wells with solar pumping-based micro irrigation and capacity building of farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala