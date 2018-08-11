State’s fiscal performance up

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Fiscal performance of the State has shown an upward trend by July end in the current financial year in major components of revenue generation and utilisation of budgeted allocation.This was discussed at the meeting of all Secretaries presided over by Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat here on Friday. Padhi directed all the departments to implement developmental projects in convergence with District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund in major mining districts of the State.

The Chief Secretary also directed the departments to avail all required clearances for Government buildings being constructed in different parts of the State. Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan advised for preparation, sanction and implementation of more need-based projects under DMF fund.

Review of performance showed that utilisation of budgeted fund for different plans, programmes and schemes up to July, 2018 has been `17983 crore, showing a growth of more than 10 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

Social sector spending at `9544 crore by July end has improved by 23 per cent compared to the same period last year while expenditure under agriculture and allied sectors has reached `3993 crore. Spending has also improved in infrastructure sector and touched `3245 crore.Keeping pace with the expenditure, the total revenue generation has also grown by around 33 per cent. Total revenue generation during 2018-19 financial year till July end has been `13,015 crore against `9807 crore in 2017-18. Revenue from own tax resources during the first four months of the current financial year has increased by 27 per cent with total collection of `9536 crore. Revenue from non-tax resources during the period has reached `3479 crore.

Revenue generation from mining royalty and Motor Vehicle Tax have shown the highest increase of around 72 per cent and 42 per cent respectively. Collection from mining royalty has been `3039 crore against `1769 crore up to July end last year. Similarly, collection from vehicle tax has grown up to `571 crore against `404 crore last year.

As a leading State in DMF collection, Odisha has generated around `5013 crore up to July, 2018. So far, 8163 projects in physical infrastructure, irrigation, energy, watershed, afforestation and other sectors have been sanctioned under the fund. An amount of `3047 crore has already been allotted against these projects.