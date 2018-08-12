Home States Odisha

Bhadrak accident: NHRC notice Odisha Government on students death

The tragic road accident at Ranital in Bhadrak district had five students killed and four others injured.

Published: 12th August 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notice to Odisha Government on the tragic road accident at Ranital in Bhadrak district where five students were killed and four others injured. Acting on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the Chief Secretary to submit an action taken report (ATR) in four weeks. On July 19, five students, including four girls, were run over by a speeding truck on NH-16 while they were returning from school in their bicycles.

As the school is located close to the National Highway, the students reportedly used to cross the busy junction by risking their lives. Tripathy alleged there is no proper signage even if the school students cross the highway regularly. Surprisingly, despite repeated demands no regular check up of speed limits is done and there is no speed breakers at such places on the NH, he said. Citing that Bhadrak district is yet to have traffic control system, he said, few traffic personnel and less infrastructure without proper framework are other reasons behind such tragic accident.

“Many States including Odisha have been distributing cycles to school students free of cost without caring for their safety. The road safety and ensuring rights of the cyclists is a State subject. The Centre and the State Government should promptly act over the serious issue. Payment of meagre ex gratia for the loss of lives is merely an eyewash,” he pointed out.

He requested the NHRC to issue notices to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and DG of Odisha Police to formulate a comprehensive policy incorporating speed laws for the cyclists, safety measures and prov i s i o n s for adequat e compensation. The Commission has warned that it will be constrained to invoke coercive process under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for personal appearance if the Chief Secretary failed to submit the report within stipulated time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NHRC Odisha Government road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual