Cong seeks probe into BYV

he Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday demanded a highlevel inquiry into utilisation of Government money for implementation of programmes by Biju Yuva Vahini

BHUBANESWAR:  The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Saturday demanded a highlevel inquiry into utilisation of Government money for implementation of programmes by Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV) in which active BJD workers have been appointed. A nine-member delegation of the Congress led by president of tribal cell of the party and MLA Bhujabal Majhi met Governor Ganeshi Lal at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday and alleged that there is no reservation for Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and physically challenged persons in the appointment of Biju Yuva Vahini coordinators.

The Congress delegation alleged that Biju Yuva Vahini coordinators are being appointed under the Sports and Youth Services Department with salary ranging between `30,000 to `50,000 per month. “As this is a BJD programme launched before the elections to influence the voters, there should be a high-level inquiry into it,” Majhi said. Majhi said Congress will launch a statewide agitation against utilisation of money from the State exchequer in a party programme

