NephroPlus opens dialysis centre in city

Published: 12th August 2018 02:30 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NephroPlus, one the leading networks of dialysis centres, on Saturday opened its fourth centre in Bhubaneswar in association with KIDS Hospital. With this, the network has 145 centres in 18 States and 86 cities in the country. Inaugurating the centre, Tourism and Culture Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said India is in the midst of an epidemic of noncommunicable diseases. "Dialysis centres should offer quality treatment to people at affordable prices. Hope NephroPlus will come to the rescue of poor patients and offer its best services," he said.

The centre will offer facilities like online real-time dialysis monitoring and proprietary clinical protocols. A quality team will regularly track clinical outcomes like anemia, dialysis adequacy and alert the nephrologist in case actions are required to ensure timely corrections. Chairman and Managing Director of KIDS Alok Kanungo said the collaboration with the largest network of dialysis centres will enable to spread the message that people on dialysis can lead normal life. It will also address the quality and affordability issues that have been plaguing the people in the region, he said. Among others, Lok Sabha MP Prasanna Patasani, VP (Operations) of NephroPlus Ravee Diksshit and Nephrologist Dr Sapan KR Palit also spoke.

