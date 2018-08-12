OSPCB yet to ascertain cause of burning leaves in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) is yet to ascertain the cause of burning leaves of several trees following alleged gas leak in the port city. On Wednesday, leaves of thousands of trees, including valuable ones, were found burnt across the city. The leaves had turned yellow. The most affected trees are at the stretch from Paradip Golf Course Point to Substation Chowk. Since the fertiliser unit of Paradip Phosphates Limited (PPL) is situated on the opposite side of the affected area, the locals had suspected that emission of gas from the plant during rainy season may be the cause.

However, PPL authorities had denied any leakage from the plant. Locals said around 4,801 tonnes of phosphoric and potassium acid was transported from a vessel from the port harbour to PPL plant through belt line on Monday. Leakage of gas from the acid could be the reason for the leaves getting burnt, they added.

On Friday, a team of Agriculture department, led by Assistant Agriculture Officer Pradosh Behera, had visited the spot and collected samples from roots and leaves of the affected trees.