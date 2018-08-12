Home States Odisha

OSPCB yet to ascertain cause of burning leaves in Paradip

On Friday, a team of Agriculture department, led by Assistant Agriculture Officer Pradosh Behera, had visited the spot and collected samples from roots and leaves of the affected trees.

Published: 12th August 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (File | AP)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Odisha  State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) is yet to ascertain the cause of burning leaves of several trees following alleged gas leak in the port city. On Wednesday, leaves of thousands of trees, including valuable ones, were found burnt across the city. The leaves had turned yellow. The most affected trees are at the stretch from Paradip Golf Course Point to Substation Chowk. Since the fertiliser unit of Paradip Phosphates Limited (PPL) is situated on the opposite side of the affected area, the locals had suspected that emission of gas from the plant during rainy season may be the cause.

However, PPL authorities had denied any leakage from the plant. Locals said around 4,801 tonnes of phosphoric and potassium acid was transported from a vessel from the port harbour to PPL plant through belt line on Monday. Leakage of gas from the acid could be the reason for the leaves getting burnt, they added.

On Friday, a team of Agriculture department, led by Assistant Agriculture Officer Pradosh Behera, had visited the spot and collected samples from roots and leaves of the affected trees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Odisha  State Pollution Control Board gas leak OSPCB burning trees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual