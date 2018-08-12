Tusker succumbs to injuries

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 40-year-old tusker succumbed to its injuries at Pathakhamba village under Kamakshyanagar forest (West) range on Saturday. The tusker which was found profusely bleeding at Kankili forest around 15 days back was administered medicines by an OUAT team headed by veterinarian Indramani Nath with support of local veterinary surgeons. However, it did not respond to the treatment. Locals said the elephant was attacked by a poacher while the forest department officials said it was injured in a fight with other elephants of a herd. They further alleged that the elephant had attacked several villagers and damaged crops in the area many times in the past.