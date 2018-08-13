2 children die after eating wild mushrooms

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: TWO children died after consuming wild mushrooms in Salampur village under Tirtol police limits on Saturday. Sources said the kids, Jayashree Ragadi (10) and her five-year-old sister Subhashreee Ragadi, died in a private hospital after they complained of stomach ache, vomiting and fever. Preliminary investigation revealed that food poisoning may be the cause of the deaths.

Their father Bijay Ragadi (45) and another sister Itishree Ragadi (15) were admitted to district headquarters hospital, Jagatsinghpur. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical, Cuttack. A medical team from Manijanga hospital rushed to the spot. Sources say skyrocketing prices of vegetables is forcing the poverty-stricken families to consume wild mushrooms.