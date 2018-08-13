BJP to clarify party stand to workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJD support to the NDA nominee for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha has left the BJP workers in the State confused ahead of the 2019 General Elections, top brass of the saffron party went into a huddle here on Sunday to chalk out strategies how to clear the confusion.

Though Union Ministers - Prakash Javadekar and Dharmendra Pradhan - promptly clarified that there is no scope for an electoral understanding with the BJD as speculated after the Rajya Sabha election, the State leadership decided to take the message to the booth-level.

In a bid to keep the party poll ready, the BJP is in the process of forming booth-level committees to strengthen the party at the grassroots-level. The task has to be completed before the next meeting of the national executive committee scheduled on August 18 and 19.