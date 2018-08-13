Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh praised by Health Minister Ajay Chandrakaramid amid dengue deaths

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: AT a time when the dengue deaths in a couple of districts were on the rise, state Health Minister Ajay Chandrakar was seen publicly eulogising Chhattisgarh Chief Minister in his presence as being blessed with the ‘Ichcha Mrityu’ (who becomes immortal till he choose time and place of death).

Dengue has so far claimed lives of 11 persons during the last 10 days and affected hundreds in the twin cities of Durg-Bhilai and other districts of the state.

Chandrakar’s statement is being seen by many, including the leaders from Opposition parties, as height of “superfluous flattery” when he equated CM Raman Singh to Bhisma Pitamah - a powerful Mahabharata figure who was ‘blessed with Ichcha Mrityu’.

“Just like Bhishma Pitamah, who was aware when and how will he die and can’t be defeated, only the doctor sahab (Raman Singh) knows he will lose or not. He has the strength of poor people of Chhattisgarh with him”, the Minister averred.

The Congress party strongly condemned the remarks of Chandrakar. “Raman Singh may be a God for the Health Minister who is himself no less than a Dom (one who looks after cremation ground and build up funeral pyre for the dead), after being accountable for the deaths of many innocent persons and blatantly remaining indifferent to those dying owing to curable diseases like dengue and malaria”, Congress spokesperson Vikas Tiwari said.

“Till the Chief Minister turns Chhattisgarh as a developed state, he will not tell anyone when to die and till how long to live”, the Health Minister stated during the launch of ‘Mukhyamantri MGNREGA Mazdoor Tiffin Vitaran Yojana’ aimed at distributing tiffin boxes to over 10 lakh labourers.

In the past too Chandrakar had heaped praises and extolled the Chief Minister calling him as ‘Deenbandhu’, ‘incarnation of Lord Vishnu’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also cited the minister’s singing the praise of the Chief Minister as totally uncalled for. “There is an exponential rise in dengue cases and continues to spread in other cities. Instead of expressing concern and ensuring prompt action following the deaths and rise in dengue patients, the Health Minister is seen engaged in crossing all limits of flattery to appease the Chief Minister”, said AAP chief spokesperson Uchit Sharma.

The Chief Minister, however, said the state government is on alert and serious to combat dengue.

“I have also asked chief secretary to visit the affected areas. There is no shortage of medicines”. “Additional doctors and beds kept on reserve for management purposes. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial hospital and AIIMS in Raipur are involved for referral cases of dengue cases”, said Health Director R Prasanna.

Eleven persons died in Durg district where 212 persons are confirmed dengue positive cases. Besides, 321 patients admitted in hospitals are receiving treatment, the state health department informed.