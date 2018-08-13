Child theft sparks panic in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Theft of a child from the house of a family sparked panic among residents of Atharbanki Railway Colony here on Sunday.

The child was identified as one-and-half-year-old Rohan. Sources said mother Jayashree Nayak fed Rohan during noon and when the child slept, she closed the door and went to the neighbour’s house for some work. However, when she returned after a few hours, she found her son missing from the bed. Unable to find Rohan in the house, a panic-stricken Jayashree raised an alarm. Neighbours rushed in and were informed by the mother that some unidentified miscreants stole Rohan from the house. Though locals launched a search in the colony, they were unable to trace the kid. Later, Rohan’s father Traylokya Nayak lodged a complaint with police in this regard.

Paradip IIC Subhransu Sekhar Nayak said on being informed about the incident, a police team has been pressed into service to trace the child. “It is not yet clear whether the child has been stolen or is missing. A child theft case has been registered and investigation is on.” Meanwhile, the incident triggered panic in the locality as the fear of child lifters on the prowl gripped the residents. Some residents alleged that a child lifting racket was active in the area.

Recently, rumours of child lifting gangs on the prowl triggered mob fury and panic among people in several parts of the State.