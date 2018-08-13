Dengue cases rise in Kalahandi village

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With rise in number of people testing positive for dengue and malaria, fear has gripped the residents of Ladugaon village in Kalahandi district.

Earlier, out of 14 blood samples collected from the district, six tested positive for dengue. In the second phase, 94 blood samples were sent for test of which 18 tested positive for the disease. Besides, as many as 12 cases of malaria have been recorded in the village.

Additional District Public Health Officer Dr Jyotish Kumar Mohapatra, who has been camping in the village, said steps are being taken on a war footing to eliminate mosquito larvae through spraying and fogging. He said a drive has been started to make people aware of the importance of maintaining a clean environment and getting rid of stagnated water.

Dr Mohapatra said the medical team stationed in the village is on alert and the villagers need not panic.