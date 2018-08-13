Home States Odisha

Dengue cases rise in Kalahandi village

With rise in number of people testing positive for dengue and malaria, fear has gripped the residents of Ladugaon village in Kalahandi district.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: With rise in number of people testing positive for dengue and malaria, fear has gripped the residents of Ladugaon village in Kalahandi district.

Earlier, out of 14 blood samples collected from the district, six tested positive for dengue. In the second phase, 94 blood samples were sent for test of which 18 tested positive for the disease. Besides, as many as 12 cases of malaria have been recorded in the village.

Additional District Public Health Officer Dr Jyotish Kumar Mohapatra, who has been camping in the village, said steps are being taken on a war footing to eliminate mosquito larvae through spraying and fogging. He said a drive has been started to make people aware of the importance of maintaining a clean environment and getting rid of stagnated water.

Dr Mohapatra said the medical team stationed in the village is on alert and the villagers need not panic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless