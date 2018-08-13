Doctor assaulted by cops for not wearing helmet

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A doctor sustained head injuries after being assaulted by cops during a helmet checking drive here on Sunday. The victim doctor, identified as Kamalakanta Jena, is posted at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here. At around 10 am, Jena was on his way to the DHH on a bike when the cops intercepted him for not wearing a helmet near Thana Chowk.

Though the doctor agreed to pay the fine for violating road safety norms, the constables present at the spot allegedly hurled abuses at him. When he protested, the cops assaulted him with lathis. Jena sustained injuries on his head and body in the attack and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Later, Jena lodged a complaint against the constables with the local police. The accused cops have also lodged a counter complaint with the police.

Angul IIC R Besoi said, “We have registered two complaints. Investigation into the matter is on.”

The incident has sparked anger among the medical fraternity of the district.