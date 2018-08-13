Home States Odisha

KS Jhaveri takes oath as Chief Justice of Orissa High Court

Governor Ganeshi Lal administers oath to Chief Justice KS Jhaveri in Cuttack on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court (HC). Governor Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of the office and secrecy to Justice Jhaveri at a ceremony organised on the premises of Orissa HC. Jhaveri was sworn in as the 30th Chief Justice of Orissa HC.

A judge of Gujarat High Court, Jhaveri succeed Chief Justice Vineet Saran, who has been elevated to the Supreme Court. On July 19, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Jhaveri’s name for appointment as the Chief Justice of Orissa HC and the Ministry of Law and Justice had issued a notification in this regard.

Born on January 5, 1958, Justice Jhaveri who obtained BSc and LLB degree from Gujarat Univeristy had started his career as lawyer at Gujarat HC in 1983. He was elected as Joint Secretary in 1984 and then General Secretary of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association in 1988.

Justice Jhaveri, who was elevated to Gujarat HC Judge on March 7, 2004, was confirmed as a permanent Judge in June 2005. He was then transferred to Rajasthan HC in August 2016.

Among others, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, DGP Dr R P Sharma, Advocate General Surya Prasad Mishra, DCP Akhilesvar Singh and Collector Aravinda Agarwal were present.

