Medical college sought at Panikoili

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Hundreds of locals under the banner of Medical College Milita Kriyanustan Committee (MCMKC) staged a mass dharna before the office of Kalinga Nagar additional district magistrate at Vyas Nagar town demanding setting up of a medical college and hospital at Panikoili in the district.

Residents of Korei, Sukinda, Danagadi and Rasulpur blocks have extended their support to MCMKC’s agitation. “Panikoili is the ideal location for setting up the proposed Government medical college and hospital as it is located in the middle of the district and is well connected by road and rail”, said Krushna Chandra Samal, the core committee member of MCKMC.

Chandra Sekhar Panda, the convenor of MCKMC, said since the State Government has decided to upgrade the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur town into a super speciality hospital, the proposed medical college and hospital for the district should be set up in Panikoili in the larger interest of people.

MCMKC has already submitted a memorandum to Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan to look into their demand. The agitation has also received the support of several bodies including bar association, citizens’ forum, traders’ association, Rotary Club, youth clubs, sports associations, mini bus and taxi association of the district.

Notably, Jajpur legislator and former State Energy Minister Pranab Prakash Das had taken the initiative to set up a government medical college and hospital in Jajpur. As per the government proposal, the medical college will be set up near the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur town after upgrading it. The Jajpur district administration has already identified land for the project near Ankula on the outskirts of Jajpur town, said sources.