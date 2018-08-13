Move to increase footfall in Kapilas

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The district administration has taken major initiatives by expediting development works in Kapilas while work at popular tourist places Saptasajya and Tapoban will start soon.

For Kapilas, the administration has invested `1.69 crore in the first phase for development works like installing railing on both sides of steps, road works, additional toilet facilities, bathrooms, lighting facilities and new road facility from Kapilas Zoo to Science Park and others.

Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the first phase work will be completed by November and support of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has been sought to expedite development works inside the temple. A sum of `52 lakh will be spent under Basudha Scheme for drinking water supply.

Kalyan disclosed that `70 lakh under Backward Region Grant Fund (BRGF) has been sanctioned for development of Saptasajya, meeting point of seven hills and Tapoban, founder of Mahima Dharma Mahima Gosain. Devotees in large numbers throng the place. As many as 10 lakh devotees visit Kapilas every year.

Once the infrastructure is developed, the authorities hope that the footfall to the tourist places will also increase significantly. The Collector also launched a documentary under the banner of ‘The Tale of Kapilas and Eco-Tourism’.