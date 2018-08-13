Home States Odisha

Odisha to produce textile, handloom products worth Rs 223 crore

The State Government has set a target to produce 113.19 lakh square metre of textile and handloom products worth `223 crore in the current fiscal with a jump of nearly 25 per cent from the previous ye

Published: 13th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has set a target to produce 113.19 lakh square metre of textile and handloom products worth `223 crore in the current fiscal with a jump of nearly 25 per cent from the previous year.  

Keeping in mind the flow of tourists during the upcoming Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, the production target has been enhanced from 90.55 lakh sq metre set for 2017-18 financial year. While 16 districts are producing textile and handloom products, the State has 40,164 looms of which 34,086 are active.

Since only 21,760 looms were operating during last year, the Directorate of Textiles has asked all zonal officers to activate 3,000 more looms to achieve the target for the year. The target for Bargarh has been set at highest 20.4 lakh sq metre, followed by Cuttack 18.36 lakh sq metre and Athagarh 15.5 lakh sq metre.
Other producing zones include Khurda (6.14 lakh sq metre), Sonepur (5.42 lakh sq metre), Nayagarh (4.99 lakh sq metre), Patnagarh (4.78 lakh sq metre), Balasore (3.07 lakh sq metre), Baripada (2.5 lakh sq metre), Keonjhar (2.52 lakh sq metre) and Berhampur (3.86 lakh sq metre).      

Of 90.55 lakh sq metre of target set for last year, the achievement was nearly 71.54 per cent. The Directorate was displeased over the performance of many zones as the number of working looms came down from 22,824 in 2016-17 to 21,760 in 2017-18.
None of the zones had made 100 per cent achievements except Baripada while Bargarh and Balasore zones achieved more than 90 per cent of the target.

An official of the Directorate said Athagarh, Khurda, Patnagarh, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Kalahandi and Koraput could produce less than 60 per cent of the target which is not desirable.
While several welfare schemes have been formulated for socio-economic development of weavers, he said, zonal officials have been asked to give focused attention to chalk out strategies to strengthen the production system and provide regular employment to the weavers working under cooperative fold.
Boudh zone has been asked to activate 400 looms and Athagarh, Bargarh and Sonepur zones have been directed to operate 300 looms more to help achieve the overall target. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless