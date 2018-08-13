Samanta felicitates Dutee, Rutuparna

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT and KISS has contributed around 5000 sportspersons to the country in the last one decade. Out of them, 76 are international players in 14 sports disciplines, said KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta here on Sunday.

Felicitating Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand and shuttler Rutuparna Panda, he said, “Our students have been bringing glory for the country in the field of sports for the last 10 years. They have been representing India and Odisha regularly at international and national-level sports meets, including Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games.”

“It is an incredible contribution of KIIT and KISS to sports, as four of our students - Dutee, Purnima Hembram, Jauna Murmu and Rutuparna - have been selected to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 scheduled to be held at Jakarta from August 18 to September 2,” he informed.

Over 800 students from the institute have played in the national-level meets in 26 disciplines while around 4000 have participated in State, university and school-level games. The KIIT and KISS has created world-class sports infrastructure to nurture and support a strong sporting culture among the students.

Among others, MP Prasanna Patasani, MP Anubhab Mohanty, former MP Dillip Tirkey, Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to India Ariel Andrade Galindo, Ambassador of Bolivia to India Sergio Darío Arispe Barrientos, OSJA president K Ravi and eminent sports and cine personalities of the State were present in the ceremony.