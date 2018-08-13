Home States Odisha

Samanta felicitates Dutee, Rutuparna

KIIT and KISS has contributed around 5000 sportspersons to the country in the last one decade. Out of them, 76 are international players in 14 sports disciplines, said KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Sa

Published: 13th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: KIIT and KISS has contributed around 5000 sportspersons to the country in the last one decade. Out of them, 76 are international players in 14 sports disciplines, said KIIT and KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta here on Sunday.

Felicitating Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand and shuttler Rutuparna Panda, he said, “Our students have been bringing glory for the country in the field of sports for the last 10 years. They have been representing India and Odisha regularly at international and national-level sports meets, including Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games.”

“It is an incredible contribution of KIIT and KISS to sports, as four of our students - Dutee, Purnima Hembram, Jauna Murmu and Rutuparna - have been selected to participate in the upcoming Asian Games 2018 scheduled to be held at Jakarta from August 18 to September 2,” he informed.

Over 800 students from the institute have played in the national-level meets in 26 disciplines while around 4000 have participated in State, university and school-level games. The KIIT and KISS has created world-class sports infrastructure to nurture and support a strong sporting culture among the students.

Among others, MP Prasanna Patasani, MP Anubhab Mohanty, former MP Dillip Tirkey, Bhubaneswar North MLA Priyadarshi Mishra, BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena,   Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to India Ariel Andrade Galindo, Ambassador of Bolivia to India Sergio Darío Arispe Barrientos, OSJA president K Ravi and eminent sports and cine personalities of the State were present in the ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless