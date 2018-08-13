Temples bear brunt of heavy rains

By Express News Service

PURI: Major roads, including the Badadanda stretch, were inundated dye to heavy rains on Sunday.

Loknath temple is under five feet water and its sanctum sanctorum has been flooded with water from adjacent Parbati Sagar, the holy pond.

The administration used several heavy duty pumps to drain out excess water from the temple but rains worsened the situation.

The administration is now concerned about handling thousands of Koudias who will gather at the temple to pour water on the deity on Monday. Over 20,000 kaudias have already reached Puri and are waiting to perform the holy task in the morning.

Rain water has also flooded the Sun temple complex at Konark where visitors had to wade in knee-deep water. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is in charge of conservation and repair of the temple, is trying hard to drain out excess water by using pumps, said sources. Similar is the situation in Alarnath temple where the sanctum sanctorum is flooded.