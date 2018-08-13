Home States Odisha

Villagers spend sleepless nights as rivers erode land

Kharasrota river has already devoured lands and houses of several villages by displacing around 200  families

Published: 13th August 2018 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Soil erosion caused by Baitarani river in Padampur village | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Residents of around 24 riverside villages under Rajkanika block of Kendrapara district are spending sleepless nights as Kharasrota and Baitarani rivers are crawling menacingly towards their homes and agriculture fields.

The villagers rue administrative apathy towards their plight. “We have urged the district administration several times to stone-pack the riverside areas to protect the villages from the onslaught of Kharasrota river but in vain,” complained Manas Bhyuan of Padmapur village. Bhagabat Tarei of Pandarokoli village has lost two  acres of land to the river in the last two decades.

Bhagabat is not alone. Kharasrota river has already devoured lands and houses of several villages  of Gangadharprasaddia, Mahadeiadia, Pandorakoli, Singidi, Padamapur, Patarapur and Jayakunda by displacing around 200  families.

“Ten years back, the river consumed my three-room thatched house after which I built another house around 500 metres from the river. Now, the river poses a serious threat to my thatched house”,  said Abhiram Behera of Jayakunda village. Baitarani river has also gobbled up large areas of land and houses in the last three decades in Abdulpur, Mahurigaon, Gualigaon, Bangaragkua, Upulei, Bajarapur, and Jhadamala.

“River erosion is not new in the riverside villagers. What worries us most is not erosion, but the rise in its frequency and intensity in the recent years. With increasing population, more people are shifting towards agricultural lands near the river banks,” said Pramod Jena, a teacher from Jayakunda village.
Haripada Majhi of Bajarapur village said four years back, the Government had stone-packed the river embankment in his village but due to low quality of work, many stones were washed away during the rainy season last year.

Contacted, Purnachandra  Rath, the executive engineer of Embankment Division of Aul, said, “We have already stone-packed river embankments in many villages with funds received from NABARD. Recently, we have sent another proposal to NABARD for stone-packing other river embankments. Work will be started after funds are received for the purpose.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless