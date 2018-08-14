CMC office  gheraoed over poor drainage work

CUTTACK: Hundreds of Congress workers led by Cuttack Nagar Congress Committee president Mohammad Moquim on Monday took out a rally and gheraoed Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) office protesting poor drainage system in the city. Shouting slogans against the civic body authorities, the Congress activists alleged that CMC Commissioner Bikash Ranjan Mohapatra, who stays in Bhubaneswar, was indifferent about the waterlogging problems in Cuttack.

Besides seeking resignation of CMC Mayor Meenakshi Behera by holding her responsible for the mess, the Congress activities had demanded a probe into irregularities in use of 16,000 litres of diesel in pump sets for clearing waterlogging. Blaming the careless attitude of CMC authorities, they said residents are being deprived of availing basic civic amenities like safe drinking water and health facilities. Despite frequent outbreak of jaundice and dengue, the CMC is not taking adequate precautionary measures to check the problem, they added.

They also alleged that the civic authorities were fraudulently trying to finalise waste management tender at 63 per cent excess price for which the CMC would have to bear `80 crore. The Housing and Urban Development Department has disapproved the fraudulent tender process. The protest turned ugly when some Congress activists forcibly tried to barge into the CMC office. When police tried to stop them, a tussle ensued between police and the agitators. Later, police pacified the agitators and managed to control the situation. They also submitted a memorandum to the CMC Commissioner. If their demands are not fulfilled, the city unit of Congress will intensify the agitation, they threatened.