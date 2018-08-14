Government releases Odia edition of PM’s book ‘Exam Warriors’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Children are heritage of the God and childhood is the best part of one’s life. A conducive environment is required for their growth and development, said Governor Ganeshi Lal here on Monday. Releasing the Odia edition of ‘Exam Warriors’, a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a function here, the Governor said a common student can be a superman with his strong determination and will power. The book is not only meant for the students but it is a valuable exposition for people of all ages.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said it was his dream to make the book available in Odia and it should be reached to every student of the State.

“Intellectual power of every Odia student is the main resource of this State. This book will be very helpful for all students who are going to appear various examinations and interviews,” he said.

Through this book, the PM has asked parents to “always accept rather than expect”. The Odia edition of the book was released by Odisha Book Emporium.Among others, Padmashree Pratibha Ray, Shilpi Guru and MP Raghunath Mahapatra and Adhyapak Biswaranjan were present.